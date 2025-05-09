Is De’Andre Hunter playing tonight against Pacers? Latest injury update on Cavaliers wing ahead of road Game 3 (May 9)

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were without starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, along with key trade deadline pickup De’Andre Hunter. The Cavs fell to the Indiana Pacers in heartbreaking fashion, 120-119.

Ad

Hunter, who missed that contest due to a dislocated right thumb, remains questionable for Friday’s Game 3, per the NBA’s 4:30 a.m. ET injury report.

He played in the series opener, contributing 11 points and four rebounds in 30 minutes. However, the Cavaliers lost that game 121-112, then dropped Game 2 after a late collapse, punctuated by Tyrese Haliburton’s dagger 3, leaving Cleveland in a 2-0 hole as the series shifts to Indiana.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Facing a must-win in Game 3, Cleveland is reportedly “optimistic” that De’Andre Hunter, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley could all return, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, who wrote Thursday:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“The Cavs held a walk-through Thursday before leaving for Indianapolis, and coach Kenny Atkinson said all three players ‘touched the ball’ during the workout — which means they were all participants. All will still be listed ‘questionable’ on the team’s injury report ahead of Game 3.”

Ad

Since joining the Cavs from the Atlanta Hawks, Hunter has averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27 regular-season games.

In the playoffs, his output has slightly dipped to 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

Kenny Atkinson offers no clear update on De’Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley ahead of Game 3

Newly minted Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson met with reporters Thursday afternoon and said he’s “hoping for the best” regarding the return of De’Andre Hunter, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, but admitted he couldn’t provide a firm update on their status.

Ad

“It’s so hard with these,” Atkinson said (per Cleveland.com). “The only way I could answer that is kind of got in their bodies. Otherwise, I’m just playing a guessing game.

“You never know. This is just life in the NBA. I think it’s frustrating for all of us, and it’s no indictment on anybody or the players, none of that. Injuries are a tough thing. You don’t really know unless you experience it yourself.”

During the regular season, Cleveland’s bench ranked eighth in scoring, averaging 39.7 points per game. But with Hunter, Mobley and Garland sidelined in Game 2, the reserves were limited to just 21 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.