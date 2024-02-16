Is Dereck Lively II playing tonight in 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game? Latest on Team Jalen's big man's status 

Dereck Lively II will play tonight at the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game. The Dallas Mavericks rookie recently made a return from a seven-game injury absence. He came off the bench in the team's 116-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Lively looked in solid form despite his minute restriction.

He played 17 minutes but stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds and four blocks. Lively could be on a restriction at the Rising All-Stars challenge as well. Team Jalen already has other star centers like Chet Holmgren and Walker Kessler on the roster. Lively could play fewer minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Dereck Lively II?

Dereck Lively II was dealing with a nasal fracture most recently that forced him to miss seven consecutive games. He sustained the injury against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 29, taking an elbow to the face from Wendell Carter Jr. in the dying minutes of the game.

Lively underwent surgery to repair his broken nose. He's back wearing a protective mask for now, which he will likely wear again during Friday's Rising Stars Challenge at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Dereck Lively II has been highly impactful in his rookie season

Dereck Lively II has been solid for the Dallas Mavericks in his rookie season. Before his injury, Lively had cemented his spot as a starter. In 37 games, he's averaged 9.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 73.6% shooting. The 20-year-old has shown tremendous maturity in his rookie season, which is rare for someone as young as him.

He's been crucial to the Mavericks' offensive and defensive schemes as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's pick-and-roll partner and his rim protection. Lively is also a lob threat down low, which made him an excellent fit next to the Mavericks' star duo.

The former Duke prospect debuted with a 16-point, 10-rebound outing against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, shooting seven-of-eight. He hasn't looked back since, recording six more double-doubles this season.

Lively has had three games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He might be limited at the Rising Stars Challenge, but fans can expect high-level production from him in his minutes on the floor.

Team Jalen enters their semifinal battle against Team Tamika as the underdogs. The latter has more experience, with All-Star Paolo Banchero leading the charge alongside sophomore Keegan Murray. However, if the big man trio of Lively, Chet and Kessler can produce good minutes, Team Jalen could cause an upset.