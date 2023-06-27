Is Derrick Rose heading to the LA Lakers? Finding out more

The New York Knicks recently declined Derrick Rose’s $15.6 million team option, making him a potential free agent target by the LA Lakers. “D-Rose” reportedly has several suitors other than LeBron James’ outfit. The Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are rumored to be interested in the former MVP.

The Knicks want Rose back but don’t want the $15.6 million cap hit. They want to re-sign him but likely at a significantly lower price.

Rose has several intriguing options on the table. He could return to his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls where he’s still a beloved figure. With Lonzo Ball expected to be out for another season due to a brutal knee injury, “D-Rose” could see action between 15-20 minutes per game.

If he wants to play for a title-contending team, the Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are his options.

Wherever he ends up playing, it’s not going to be about the money. The former MVP will likely be offered the veteran’s minimum. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka could give him the team’s $4.3 million bi-annual exception to take his talents to Hollywood.

Who plays starting point guard for the LA Lakers next season remains in flux. D’Angelo Russell, who was the team’s playmaker last season, is an unrestricted free agent. Getting Derrick Rose will help calm the nerves of the anxious Laker Nation.

Derrick Rose still has something left in the tank for the LA Lakers and other interested teams

By the halfway point of last season, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau kept Derrick Rose on the bench. He was a healthy scratch in several games and couldn’t get minutes when he was dressed to play.

New York’s guard core of Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Brunson kept Rose from seeing action. The Chicago basketball legend became the team’s veteran locker room voice and leader.

Julius Randle, the Knicks’ All-Star forward, had this to say about Rose’s presence in the lineup in the Paul George podcast:

“But to have somebody like that, like D ain't even gotta say nothing, bro. And I can look on the bench and I already know what he’s talking about, good or bad…He don't say much, but if he say something, everybody's listening. To have that dude in the locker room, it’s great.

When asked by the LA Clippers star if Derrick Rose still has something left in the tank, Randle answered:

“He got—Bro, he can still play”

Randle also didn’t want to get in trouble by adding that Thibodeau could have played “D-Rose” more minutes in the playoffs.

The LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors have surely heard Julius Randle’s interview by now.

