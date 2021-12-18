Is Derrick Rose playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

Derrick Rose has been relatively healthy for the New York Knicks this season. He has missed just three games this season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He has been the Knicks' sixth man this season, starting in just four games.

In the clash against the Houston Rockets last Thursday, Rose was ruled out of the second half after experiencing soreness in his right ankle. The former MVP started the game for the Knicks, but finished scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting, with one assist and one rebound in 12 minutes.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp What a stretch for Derrick Rose 🙌



What a stretch for Derrick Rose 🙌https://t.co/GPX2f6YGrr

With his injury history, the Knicks were surely cautious about Rose. He has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, so it would not be smart to risk playing him when he is not at 100%.

However, with the Knicks hampered by an outbreak of COVID-19cases, fans may be eager to know if Derrick Rose will play tonight against the Boston Celtics.

What is Derrick Rose's status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have listed Derrick Rose as questionable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. Rose is still experiencing soreness in his right ankle and could miss Saturday's game at the TD Garden.

Rose missed three games late in November due to the same ankle injury. As long as he's experiencing pain, it would be unwise to let him play. At his age, Rose is no longer the player he once was. The dilemma for the Knicks is that they only have eight active players on their roster.

Fred Katz @FredKatz Knicks in health and safety protocols:



Immanuel Quickley

Obi Toppin

RJ Barrett

Kevin Knox

Quentin Grimes

And now, Miles McBride



If Derrick Rose, who hurt his ankle Thursday and is questionable for tonight, doesn’t play in Boston, Alec Burks & Kemba Walker are only two PGs. Knicks in health and safety protocols:Immanuel QuickleyObi ToppinRJ BarrettKevin KnoxQuentin GrimesAnd now, Miles McBrideIf Derrick Rose, who hurt his ankle Thursday and is questionable for tonight, doesn’t play in Boston, Alec Burks & Kemba Walker are only two PGs.

In addition to Rose, the Knicks are without six players who are all under the league's health and safety protocols. These players are Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox.

How does Derrick Rose’s absence impact the New York Knicks?

If Derrick Rose ends up missing tonight's game against the Celtics, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will have to rely on Alec Burks much more at point guard. Burks has been slotted into the forward position the last few games in RJ Barrett's absence.

With most of their active players considered big men, the New York Knicks might have no other choice but to play Kemba Walker. Thibodeau removed Walker from the rotation, but it won't be surprising to see Walker play, considering the number of players in the Knicks' injury list.

