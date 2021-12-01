Is Derrick Rose playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks are preparing to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight in a showdown between two potential playoff Eastern Conference playoff contenders. But will key reserve guard Derrick Rose be available?

The New York Knicks are seventh in the East with an 11-9 record after starting the season 5-1 and then going 6-6 in their past 12 games.

The Knicks had an impressive 99-90 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and have won two of their past three games. Their upcoming schedule will be challenging, as the Knicks will face two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this week: the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. After that, the Knicks welcome the Denver Nuggets, who just had a strong road win over the Miami Heat with the return of Denver superstar big man Nikola Jokic.

When New York is at its best, veteran guard Derrick Rose is supplying solid play off the bench. Rose has been a crucial part of the rotation, averaging 12.0 points and 3.4 assists per game in just 22.9 minutes of action. Rose is also shooting an impressive 45.0% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range.

What is Derrick Rose's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose is listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Rose is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game at the Eastern Conference-leading Nets (14-6). The 2010-11 MVP has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the past three games.

The Knicks are trying to build momentum after the huge win at Atlanta with a big matchup at their New York City rivals Tuesday night.

Rose is a candidate to be named Sixth Man of the Year, and his presence in the rotation is crucial to the team's success. Although Rose has missed the past three games, the Knicks still beat the Hawks and the LA Lakers 106-100 a week ago but lost to the Phoenix Suns 118-97 on Friday in that span of games.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein