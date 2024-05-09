Is Derrick White playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Celtics guard's Game 2 status (May 9)

Derrick White will play Thursday night in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. White is not on the Celtics' injury report. Kristaps Porzingis is the only player out for the C's.

The Celtics grabbed a 120-95 win in Tuesday's series-opener behind White's 25 points and five assists on 9 of 16 shooting, including 7 of 12 from 3. The Celtics improved to 5-1 in the playoffs, and White has played a crucial role. He's arguably been their most consistent player throughout the six games.

Derrick White Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Derrick White has played 14 games against the Cavaliers, averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He's been on the winning side six times. White tallied 11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.3 spg, and 2.0 bpg in three regular-season games against the Cavs this year. Boston won twice.

It's his first playoff series against the Cavaliers. He's off to a solid start, contributing to the C's massive Game 1 win. White was phenomenal in complementing Jaylen Brown's 32-point night. He helped compensate for Jayson Tatum's shooting struggles while defending at a high level.

Derrick White 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

White has averaged 22.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 3.5 apg in the 2024 NBA Playoffs across six games. He has shot on a 58/50/90 clip, recording a 73.6% effective field goal percentage and a league-leading 74.9% true field goal shooting rate.

White was the Celtics' best player in their first-round series win over the Miami Heat. He's dropped four 20-point games in six outings, including a 38-piece effort in Game 4 against the Heat.

According to Statmuse, White is the first player in NBA Playoffs history to produce at least 20 points a game while shooting on 55/50/90 splits in a postseason run.

Derrick White's player props vs. Cavaliers in Game 2

White is favored to score under 17.5 points in Game 2. His assists total is expected to be over 3.5, while his rebounds total is favored to be over 3.5.

White hit the over on points and assists in the last game but was drastically under on his rebounds total. However, his primary role has never been scoring the ball. Tatum and Brown are likely to resume those duties in Game 2.

That impacts White's scoring but elevates his playmaking and rebounding.