Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on All-Star guard's status (March 14)

Devin Booker will play on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics. The All-Star guard returned in Monday's 117-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Phoenix Suns. Booker had missed the past four games with injury. He played 38 minutes in his first game back and played as if he didn't miss a beat.

Booker tallied 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 50.0%. He struggled from the deep, converting only one of seven attempts, but went 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Suns won despite trailing by 19 points midway through the second frame.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Devin Booker was absent for four games recently because of an ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in a 118-109 loss against the Houston Rockets on Mar. 2. Booker stepped on teammate Royce O'Neale's foot on a defensive play and rolled his ankle. He exited the game shortly after the incident and didn't return.

Devin Booker stats vs. Boston Celtics

Devin Booker has averaged 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 13 outings against the Boston Celtics. He's 4-9 against the Eastern Conference contenders, though.

Booker's last three outings against the Celtics have all ended in losses. He had only 17 points, five rebounds and three assists on 35.3% shooting in a 125-98 loss when he last faced Boston on Dec. 7, 2022.

He will hope for a different outcome on Thursday with additional support on offense with his co-stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. That opens up the floor for him, easing the defensive coverage to attack the Celtics with force.

Booker has been solid when playing alongside Durant and Beal as the latter also takes care of the ball-handling duties. The Suns must have their big three on the floor together as that's where they have been most successful offensively against teams like the Celtics.

Devin Booker's presence increases Suns' shot at redemption vs. Celtics

The Suns were without Booker when they took on the Celtics on Saturday. They felt his presence against Boston's efficient defense. The Celtics have four wing defenders, who are more than comfortable, with switching and throwing different coverages at star players.

It's one of the few units potent to deal with a trio like Booker, Durant and Beal, who can torch any team with their skillset on a given night. But Booker's ability to run the point better than anyone on the Suns makes him an even bigger threat.

While Durant and Beal ease the coverages on him, Booker returns the favor with his passing ability.