Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update after ankle roll vs Celtics (March 15) 

Devin Booker's status for Friday's back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets could be in jeopardy. Booker, who returned two games, ago, sustained another injury on Thursday in a 127-112 loss against the Boston Celtics. He had missed four consecutive games before that.

Booker said he was fine after the game. However, he may have survived it momentarily and things could change overnight. His status for now will likely be day-to-day until the Suns provide further updates.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Booker made a shot over Xavier Tillman in the third quarter. He landed on his foot after that and didn't get a whistle. It was his left ankle that landed on Tillman.

Booker's four-game absence before was because of a right ankle sprain. He sustained that after stepping on teammate Royce O'Neal's foot on a defensive possession, during the Suns' 118-109 Mar. 2 loss against the Houston Rockets.

Booker has played heavy minutes in the two games since his return, producing 27 points and seven assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and 26 points and seven assists against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Devin Booker stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker has averaged 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 15 games against the Hornets. He's 9-6 against the Eastern Conference team.

Booker had 35 points, four rebounds and seven assists in his previous outing against them on Dec. 29. The Suns won that game 133-119. Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic also recorded efficient 20-point outings.

Devin Booker wary of Suns' record ahead of Hornets' contest

Booker and the Suns have dropped to 38-28 on the season. They are losing their grip in the top six race. The Suns are three games ahead of the ninth and 10th seeds, two behind the fifth seed and one behind the sixth seed in the loss column.

After Thursday's loss, the Suns' fourth in seven games, Booker showed slight concern for Phoenix, citing the standings, when talking about how crucial Friday's visit to Charlotte is.

The common objective for teams fifth to 10th is to win every game with marginal separation between the teams. The target for everyone is a top-six finish. There could be two spots available.

It's critical to avoid the play-in tournament for all. Facing legitimate playoff contenders in a knockout situation won't be an easy challenge, and anything could go down in that situation, forcing a surprise early exit.