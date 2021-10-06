Is Devin Booker playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Devin Booker and 2021 NBA finalists Phoenix Suns take on 2020 NBA champions LA Lakers in their second preseason game. Suns Head Coach Monty Williams opted to sit out important stars, including Booker, in Phoenix's first fixture of the 2021-22 NBA preseason.

Apart from Devin Booker, the likes of Chris Paul and Jae Crowder all sat out while Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges played for just 12 minutes. Suns coach Monty Williams appears to be looking to ease in his biggest stars, as the latest injury report suggests Phoenix is currently not dealing with any injuries.

However, Devin Booker has been absent from training camp until recently due to health and safety protocols, and is expected to sit out of the second game as well. The following article looks at the chances of Devin Booker playing against the LA Lakers during their preseason game.

Buzzer Beats @buzzerbeats 🏀 NBA Preseason

Lakers vs Suns

🕕: 6p ET

📺: NBA TV🔑 Players

LAL: LeBron James (rest), Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook (rest)

PHX: Chris Paul, Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton 🏀 NBA Preseason

What is Devin Booker’s status for tonight's game against LA Lakers?

The latest injury report released by the Phoenix Suns has ruled out Devin Booker due to safety and health protocols. Booker has not suffered any injuries recently and was unavailable for the first game as well. The Phoenix Suns relied on Landry Shamet in their first match against the Sacramento Kings. The former Clippers man finished with 13 points and showed solid ball handling skills throughout the night.

Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals

Apart from Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder were rested in the first game while Dario Saric is unavailable due to the ACL tear he suffered during the 2021 NBA Finals.

When will Devin Booker return?

Devin Booker returned to training and practiced at the Pheonix Suns’ new facility last Friday. He missed the first three days of training camp and had the following to say about his return:

"I feel great. Back with the team. I am vaccinated, but I feel like that shouldn't have been a topic of discussion. I stayed at home for media day looking for a quote on some type of basketball and I didn't see anything."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Monty Williams on process of getting Devin Booker ready for upcoming season. #Suns All-Star expected to miss 2nd straight preseason game Wednesday vs. #Lakers after missing first three days of training camp under #NBA health and safety protocols as he tested positive for COVID-19 Monty Williams on process of getting Devin Booker ready for upcoming season. #Suns All-Star expected to miss 2nd straight preseason game Wednesday vs. #Lakers after missing first three days of training camp under #NBA health and safety protocols as he tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/USp512qnnt

Devin Booker, by his own admission, is nearing full fitness and is already looking forward to playing with the team. While he is not expected to feature in the second game, Booker should be available for the Suns’ second straight game against the LA Lakers on October 11th.

