Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Phoenix Suns star's injury update revealed (Nov. 19) 

Devin Booker had an impressive showing primarily as the facilitator for the Phoenix Suns in their last outing against the Utah Jazz, and in their rematch, he is still available to play. Booker is not listed in the Suns' injury report ahead of their second meeting in three nights against the Jazz on Sunday night.

Jordan Goodwin, meanwhile, remains cleared for action ahead of the Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz rematch amid his jaw injury.

On the other hand, Yuta Watanabe is questionable for the said game as he is still nursing a left quad contusion, but he has been in action all season long, so barring late unavailability, the Japanese international might still suit up on Sunday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Bradley Beal and Damion Lee remain out for the Phoenix Suns as they deal with their respective injuries: a lower back for Beal and a surgically repaired knee for Lee.

Bradley Beal already eager to play says Phoenix Suns coach

The Phoenix Suns said in a recent statement that Bradley Beal's lower back injury will be re-evaluated in three weeks, but according to head coach Frank Vogel, Beal, who has only played three games so far this season, wanted to play as soon as possible.

In an interview with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Frank Vogel said,

"He's eager to get out there. He's frustrated, quite frankly. Not to really speak for him, but it is clear he really wants to have this thing behind him. He's so excited to be here. So excited to bring his talent to this dynamic Big 3 that we have. It's just not there yet, but he's very eager to get out there."

Frank Vogel was pertaining to the Phoenix Suns' Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.

Devin Booker praised by Phoenix Suns coach for shift to point guard

Devin Booker, who traditionally plays shooting guard, is currently having a successful transition to the point guard position, which was evident in the Phoenix Suns' previous win against the Utah Jazz.

Devin Booker had 15 assists along with 24 points and four rebounds, and Frank Vogel was all praise for that.

Vogel said,

“[Devin Booker is] one of the best shooting guards in the league and now he’s a point guard - he’s playing like it - while also scoring the ball as well and leading us with 15 assists and one turnover.”

Kevin Durant also lauded Devin Booker, saying,

“It was just so effortless. He wasn’t hunting assists. He was just playing in the flow of the game. He played like a perfect point guard.”

However, with a quick rematch coming up, expect the Jazz to clog Booker's passing lanes further so that they can have a crack at stops.