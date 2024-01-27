Is Doc Rivers coaching today? Closer look at when Milwaukee Bucks' new head coach will be active

Doc Rivers is back as head coach in the NBA again. The Milwaukee Bucks appointed him as their new leader, manning the sidelines after firing Adrian Griffin, who was fired after his 43 games tenure. The new role is a homecoming for Rivers as he is set to embark on a new role at a place where his jersey was retired.

He played from 1980-83 at Marquette, which shares a home arena with the Bucks and has retired Rivers’ iconic No. 31 college jersey. Rivers' new role will begin Monday.

Rivers will take over from interim head coach Joe Prunty, who serves as an assistant coach in the Bucks unit and managed the team in Griffin's absence. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers is likely to make his debut as the Bucks coach on Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

Doc Rivers is expected to make his Milwaukee Bucks coaching debut vs. the Denver Nuggets on Monday, sources tell ESPN.

Rivers will now have the responsibility of leading former NBA champion and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and 7x All-Star guard Damian Lillard to another title for the Bucks — a feat he has not achieved since leaving the Boston Celtics. The current season sees Milwaukee placed second below the Celtics.

The announcement also makes Doc Rivers the 18th head coach in franchise history. He comes in with a decorated resume spanning 24 seasons of coaching experience. Rivers has chalked up 1,097 wins — the ninth-most in league history and boasts an overall record of 1,097-763 (.590).

Milwaukee Bucks make official announcement of Doc Rivers hiring mid-game in loss to Cleveland

The announcement of Doc Rivers as Milwaukee's new coach was made during the middle of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers which they lost 100-112. According to the NBA's official site, the Bucks put out a statement soon after.

“Doc is a proven, extraordinary leader and communicator during his renowned NBA coaching career,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “As a championship coach, he’s widely respected as an established innovator, and the right coach to lead our experienced and talented team. I want to thank our owners, Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan, for their unwavering commitment to winning. It’s a pleasure to welcome Doc to the Bucks.”

Rivers led the Boston Celtics to win their last title in 2008 and were one win away from another championship two years later, as Boston lost the NBA Finals in seven games to the LA Lakers.

He took the C's to the Eastern Conference finals in 2012. However, he never saw the same success in his subsequent stints with the LA Clippers or 76ers. He was fired as Philly's head coach last year after each of his three seasons with the team ended with second-round exits in the playoffs.

