Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight against Knicks? Latest on Kings All-Star's availability (Mar. 10)

Domantas Sabonis will miss the Sacramento Kings' game against the New York Knicks on Monday due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, as listed on the team's injury report. The star center has been sidelined for the Kings' last five games after sustaining the injury during the March 1 game against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

The Sacramento-based franchise recently provided an update on Sabonis, confirming that he will remain out until at least Tuesday. The positive news for Kings fans is that Sabonis has been cleared for on-court activity and recently completed an individual workout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Malik Monk is dealing with a right toe sprain and missed the team's last three games. He is expected to remain out for the game against the Knicks, though, like Sabonis, he has been cleared for on-court activity after completing an individual workout.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kings are currently holding onto a play-in spot in the competitive Western Conference, sitting in ninth place with a 33-30 record. The team has won six of their last 10 games.

With the season entering its final stretch and the playoffs approaching, the Kings are eager to make a strong push to secure a spot among the top six teams in the conference. To achieve this, the Sacramento-based franchise will need Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk to return to action as soon as possible.

Ad

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks?

On Monday, March 10, the Sacramento Kings will host the New York Knicks at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game is set to start at 10:30 p.m. EDT (7:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the action live on NBA TV, NBCS-CA (local) and MSG (local). For those who prefer streaming, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (with regional restrictions possibly applying).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback