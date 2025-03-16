Is Donovan Mitchell playing today against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update for Cavaliers star (Mar. 16)

Donovan Mitchell is questionable against the Orlando Magic. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been dealing with a left groin soreness injury since Mar. 10. He's missed two games since. Mitchell will be a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's contest at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

It won't be a surprise if the Cavaliers rest him for another game before they begin a five-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. Cleveland also hasn't missed Mitchell much after extending its winning streak to 16 games after beating Brooklyn and Memphis in the last two games.

It would be a good break for Mitchell, too. He has played 60 games, averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 45.1% shooting. The Cavaliers have already clinched the playoffs and ensuring Mitchell gets as much rest as possible over the final 16 games.

Donovan Mitchell Stats vs. Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell has played 18 games against the Orlando Magic, averaging 25.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 4.7 apg on 48.4% shooting. He has an impeccable 15-3 record in those games. Mitchell played twice against the Magic earlier this season.

On Nov. 1, he had 22 points in 22 minutes on 60.0% shooting in a 120-109 win. On Feb. 25, Mitchell had one of his more underwhelming games of the year, but the Cavaliers won comfortably with a 122-82 margin. Mitchell had 11 points, three rebounds and five assists on 5 of 12 shots.

The Cavaliers are the overwhelming favorites to win as the the Magic have just won three of their last 10 games. It could be a lopsided result with or without Donovan Mitchell.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game?

ABC and ESPN+ will provide nationwide coverage of the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Viewers abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are -10.5-point favorites to win this contest with a -535 money line.

