Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the rising stars in the NBA. The crafty guard has been off to a strong start during the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season, impressing with his production across the board. The Utah Jazz have come out of the gates on a hot note, as the team currently finds itself with a 6-1 record. After a number of years in which it seemed as if the Jazz would finally take the next step towards a run at a potential NBA championship, many are wondering if this could be the strongest Utah team yet. One of the main reasons for their early season success has been the impressive play of Donovan Mitchell.

So far this year, Mitchell has gotten off to a strong start for the Jazz. He's currently averaging 24.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Mitchell has also impressed with his ability on the defensive side of the ball, as he's averaging 1.4 steals per game. What's even more impressive is that "Spida" has continued to produce strong numbers despite his struggles from the outside. He's currently just shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.9% from three, which hints that Mitchell's production can get even scarier once his shot starts to fall.

What is Donovan Mitchell's status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable for tonight's game

Heading into tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable. During a game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Mitchell went into the locker room after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. He would eventually return to the game, but it has been a situation to monitor moving forward. Since then, Mitchell has been officially announced as questionable for tonight's game against the Hawks, with what the team is listing as a right ankle sprain.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz Injury report:



OUT - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)



QUESTIONABLE - Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)



PROBABLE - Jared Butler (non-COVID related illness)



Tonight's game features the beginning of an interesting stretch of games for the Utah Jazz. The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more talented teams in the NBA, and it will be a big game for the Jazz to try to pick up a win. From there the Jazz also have some notable competition upcoming on their schedule. The team is set to face the Miami Heat on Saturday, who have been one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA throughout the opening month of the season. If the Jazz want to continue to get off to a strong start, they are going to need to have Donovan Mitchell back at full force. It's a situation to monitor closely as the Jazz are shaping up to have some challenging opponents on their upcoming schedule.

