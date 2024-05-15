Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Cavs star's latest injury update for Game 5 (May 15)

Donovan Mitchell is questionable to play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semis between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mitchell was a last-minute absentee for the Cavs in Game 4. The Cavaliers fought hard in their best player's absence but eventually lost 109-102, falling to a 3-1 deficit.

The Cavaliers are the heavy underdogs in the elimination Game 5 contest, with Mitchell iffy to play. They hope he is available and ready to impact the contest with his stellar form, giving Cleveland a chance to force a Game 6 at home.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a left calf strain. He presumably injured himself during the 106-93 Game 3 loss. The Cavaliers have remained quiet about Mitchell's injury situation. His absence surprised many as he had been close to 100% for most of the Cavaliers' playoff run before Game 4's untimely absence.

The Cavs could be in deep trouble if Mitchell sits out again as his replacement, Caris LeVert, and starting center Jarrett Allen are also iffy to play with questionable status'.

Donovan Mitchell 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Mitchell has averaged 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 10 postseason games. He has shot 47.6%, including 35.4% from 3 and 81.5% from the free throw line.

Mitchell has produced 31.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 5.3 apg against the Celtics in three games, shooting on a 52/53/79 split. He bagged a couple of 33-point games in the series. He led Cleveland to a 118-94 blowout win in Game 2.

Donovan Mitchell may have played his last game as a Cavalier

Donovan Mitchell's time in Cleveland may be ending. If he doesn't suit up in Game 5 and the Cavs lose, Game 3 could end up being his last game in the Wine and Gold jersey.

The All-Star guard has been in the trade rumor mill all season, and the speculation has grown with the Cavaliers failing to provide him adequate support. Mitchell's exploits have been a crucial reason behind Cleveland achieving homecourt advantage in the playoffs as the fourth seed and getting past the first round.

The Cavaliers' ceiling seemingly looks limited with the current roster. That could could pave the way for Mitchell's exit. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are already drawing up packages for the possibility of Mitchell leaving the Cavaliers.

Expand Tweet

While Donovan Mitchell has never indicated that he wants to leave Cleveland, he has remained non-committal about signing an extension. He has one more guaranteed year left on his contract and a player option for $37 million in 2025-26. Cleveland's best chance to trade him would be this offseason if it doesn't feel confident about the chances of Mitchell signing an extension.

He will likely opt out of his player option deal after outplaying his contract significantly over the past few seasons and look for more money elsewhere, where he could have a better shot at contending for a championship.