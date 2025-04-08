Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest on Cavaliers guard's status (Apr. 8) 

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is ruled out for his team’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls due to a left ankle sprain. Mitchell has led the Cavaliers to the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season. He has started 71 games for them, recording 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Mitchell was active in the Cavaliers’ last game against the Sacramento Kings. He played 33 minutes, finishing his night with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Cavs could be trying to protect Mitchell till the playoffs.

Their opponents for Tuesday, the Bulls, have struggled and hold the ninth seed in the East. Furthermore, Chicago has lost all three games against Cleveland this season. The Cavs will undoubtedly try to sweep the regular-season series on Tuesday.

With Donovan Mitchell out, Cleveland will likely rely on Ty Jerome to start. The 27-year-old has made 68 appearances for the Cavs, recording 12.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 3.3 apg. Darius Garland has also been key and will be counted on to carry a heavier load on offense.

He is averaging 20.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 6.7 apg through 73 appearances this season. Lastly, Evan Mobley could also be key in Mitchell's absence. The 6-foot-11 forward has been dominant in the paint, recording 18.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.1 apg and 1.6 bpg this season.

Donovan Mitchell’s stats against Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell has been solid in the 19 regular-season games he has played against the Bulls during his time with the Utah Jazz and Cavaliers. He averages 29.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 5.8 apg against them. However, the team has more than enough quality to make up for his absence on Tuesday.

He played in all three Bulls-Cavaliers games this season. Mitchell was key, leading the Cavs to three wins, recording 33.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 3.7 apg.

When and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Bulls-Cavaliers game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on FDSOH and CHSN. It can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

