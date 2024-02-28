Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on Cleveland Cavaliers star's status (February 28)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the second night of a back-to-back. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two Central Division rivals.

The Cavaliers have won back-to-back games after a rough start following the All-Star break, losing two straight. They have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 contests and will look to sweep the Bulls.

In their 121-119 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, five-time All-Star Mitchell delivered an impressive performance, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block.

He shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 7-of-11 from the 3-point range, and made a crucial step-back three to secure a two-point lead for the Cavs.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The Cavaliers have not provided additional information about Mitchell's illness, but it's believed to be unrelated to COVID-19, as there are no reports of other players on the Cavaliers being affected.

It's noteworthy that this isn't the first time this season the Cavalier guard has missed multiple games due to an illness not specified as COVID-related. The 27-year-old guard was absent for four games from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27 because of a non-COVID illness.

Additionally, he encountered a groin strain in January, which led to his inclusion on the injury list for some time. The Cavs have gone 6-5 without Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Donovan has played the Bulls 15 times, going 13-2 record. He has averaged 29.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 47.7% shooting, including 37.6% from beyond the arc on 8.3 attempts.

This season, Donovan Mitchell has averaged 32.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists with 2.0 steals on 45.2% from the field against them, including 32.5% from the 3-point line.

Cleveland has been dependent on its leading guard throughout an impressive streak, going 20-5 record over the last 25 games.

This surge has elevated them to second in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. Notably, during this period, they beat the Bucks twice.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls?

The game between the Cavaliers and Bulls will be aired locally on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for live streaming, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.