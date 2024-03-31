Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on five-time All-Star’s availability (March 31)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled Donovan Mitchell active for Sunday’s showdown in Mile High City against the Denver Nuggets. “Spida,” who returned from a six-game absence on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers will play just his fourth game in March. Mitchell may not be in tip-top shape yet but his presence alone will be a boost to the visitors.

Mitchell looked out of rhythm versus the 76ers in his first game back from a nasal fracture. He wore a black mask for protection and battle the discomfort to finish with 12 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals. The former Utah Jazz franchise cornerstone made just four of his 13 field goals, including 1-for-7 from behind the arc.

Cleveland will be hoping he gets his mojo back in the rematch against the defending champs.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

March 2024 hasn’t been good for Donovan Mitchell health-wise. He was shelved during his team’s first seven games as he battled a bone bruise in his left knee. This is a problem that has hounded him for months this season but the Cavaliers thought he would be free of that ailment this month. It unexpectedly persisted, forcing his team to play without its top and most explosive scorer to open the month.

Just as his knee finally cooperated, “Spida” fractured his nose on Mar. 16 in a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets. He was again kept on the sidelines to recover from the injury in the next six games. Mitchell will be playing just his fourth game this month when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell’s stats vs Denver Nuggets

As a former mainstay of the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell is quite familiar with the Denver Nuggets. He lined up against them 17 times and averaged 20.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds during that stretch. Mitchell holds a 9-8 record against the Nuggets in the regular season.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets game?

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado will host the showdown between the Cavaliers and the Nuggets. NBA TV will air the game on national TV while Altitude and Bally Sports Ohio are the local networks that will cover it. Streaming the matchup is also an option by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.