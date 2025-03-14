Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Cavaliers star's availability (Mar. 14)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference regular-season game on Friday. Donovan Mitchell will not be suiting up for the Cavaliers, missing his second consecutive game due to left groin soreness.

Mitchell’s last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he had a tough outing, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 4 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Despite the recent setback, Mitchell has been having an outstanding season and his consistent performance has been a key factor in the Cavaliers’ success. Cleveland currently sits at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 55-10 record and is on a 15-game winning streak.

Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range.

As of now, Mitchell has played in 60 games. After missing Friday’s game, he will have 16 more games to reach 65 games played. Barring any further injuries, he should be eligible for regular-season awards, including All-NBA selections.

Donovan Mitchell played in the Cavaliers' previous game against the Grizzlies which took place last month. In the game, he dropped a stat line of 33 points, two rebounds and six assists.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 14, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PT).

The Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies game will be telecast live on FDSSE (local) and FDSOH (local) while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

