Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Cavaliers guard's status (Apr. 10)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will miss Donovan Mitchell's services on Thursday. The No. 1-seeded team in the East will also be without its other superstars, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, when they play the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mitchell has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain, making it the second game in a row that he will be sidelined for. He missed the Cavs' last game against the Chicago Bulls. The eighth-year guard's absence will not hurt the side as much as the team will look to keep their instrumental pieces well rested ahead of the playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers head to the game with a solid 63-16 record.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell? Guard explains gutting through injury vs the Sacramento Kings

Donovan Mitchell rolled his ankle during the team's skirmish against the Sacramento Kings, which Cleveland won 114-113. Mitchell sprained his ankle in the third quarter and was later seen hobbling in the team's locker room.

With 9:54 left in the third stretch, the guard was trailing a play when he stepped on the back of Sacramento's Keon Ellis’ foot. Mitchell’s left ankle immediately buckled as he hit the floor on the sideline. When asked why he returned to the game after having the injury quickly tended to, Mitchell said his focus was on locking up the top seed. Per The Athletic:

"I wanted to get the No. 1 seed and then go from there. If I’m able to go, I’m gonna go. Obviously, a little hobbled after the first adrenaline rush … but I’m trying to win, trying to help my team win in any way possible."

Donovan Mitchell has been in scintillating form for the Cavaliers this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point line. The Cavaliers will hope that the injury to their star player will not hamper his availability in the playoffs.

