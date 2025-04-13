Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Cavaliers superstar guard's availability (April 13)

Donovan Mitchell is not available to play against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Cavs will host the Pacers in their last game of the regular season. According to ESPN, the Cavs' star guard is missing out on the season finale because of an ankle sprain he suffered on Sunday in the 120-113 loss against the Kings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are leading the Eastern Conference as the top seed in the standings. They have been relentless in their approach, with Micthell leading the way to an easy playoff qualification with home-court advantage.

Apart from Donovan Mitchell, the East's top seeded team will be missing eight more players for Sunday's matchup. The Cavs' spiderman has been excellent for his team this season. He is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep.

A loss or a win on Sunday won't affect the Cavs' standings much as they have already secured their position with a 63-17 record. The same goes for the Pacers, who are the fourth seeded team in the East with a 49-32 record.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs the Indiana Pacers

It's unfortunate that Donovan Mitchell is not playing on Sunday, as he has always dominated against the Pacers. According to StatsMuse, the Cavs guard has averaged 27.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 17 games against them.

His highest scoring game against the Pacers was on Dec. 16, 2022, where Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points to secure a 118-112 win for his team. A year later on Apr. 2, 2023, he nearly matched the feat again, dropping 40 points, 6 rebounds and one assist in a 105-115 win for his team.

What to expect from the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers?

Since it's the last game of the regular season for both teams, the fans can expect to see the bench players putting on a show. Both teams will rest their core player or play them for a short time to preserve them for a straining post-season.

It will be a game for the bench players to make a name for themselves and impress their coaches so that they can see some game time in the post-season or in next season. The rookies and sophomore players on both teams will benefit the most from this opportunity. The game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Rocket Arena.

