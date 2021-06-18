Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz now face a pivotal Game 6 on the road against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

After an unexpected collapse in Game 5 on their home court, they now trail 2-3 in the series and must do whatever it takes to force a Game 7.

JAZZ 🆚 CLIPPERS



▪️ Paul George 37 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST in Game 5

▪️ LAC road win gave them 3-2 series lead



Will the @LAClippers win and advance or will the @utahjazz force a Game 7?



Game 6 TONIGHT at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5bqhfU1bzz — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2021

Donovan Mitchell is the team's leading scorer and the heart and soul of the team. He is the driving force behind their wins and often takes over the game when the team is trailing. It's no secret that the Utah Jazz will need Donovan Mitchell in the crucial Game 6 on the road.

Donovan Mitchell's status could be a game-time decision

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell, although hurting, is gearing up for Game 6 at Staples Center. He is undoubtedly their best player and if he sits out, the Utah Jazz's season might be over. Mitchell spoke about the loss in Game 5, saying:

"This series is not over...We got a lot of life left to give, a lot of juice to give and we just got to go out there and play with a level of desperation that we'd never played with before, otherwise we'll be home."

Donovan Mitchell's decision to suit up for the game might be a game-time decision, as reported by the Utah Jazz and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is still bothered by his ankle but don't be surprised if he plays through the pain and puts the team on his back.

For the Jazz in Game 6 tonight in LA: Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is progressing to be a game-time decision, and Mike Conley Jr., (hamstring) is working toward a return to the lineup, sources tell ESPN. Jazz trail Clippers, 3-2, in Western Conference Semifinal series. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

Mike Conley might be making his series debut as well, giving the Utah Jazz a serious boost on both ends of the floor. He was out due to a hamstring injury and hasn't played since Game 5 of the first round.

The Utah Jazz visit Staples Center to take on the LA Clippers tonight at 10 PM ET.

