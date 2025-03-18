Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Cavaliers All-Star guard’s status (March 18)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will receive a significant boost ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, as Donovan Mitchell is absent from the team’s injury report. Fans will be thrilled to see the 6-foot-3 guard suiting up against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Donovan Mitchell has been dealing with a lingering groin issue, which kept him sidelined for games against the Brooklyn Nets on Mar. 11 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 14. Despite his absence, the Cavaliers secured dominant victories in both contests.

The six-time All-Star made his return on Mar. 16 against the Orlando Magic, delivering an impressive stat line of 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, Cleveland fell short with a 103-108 scoreline, suffering their first loss in a 17-game stretch. Encouragingly, Mitchell showed no signs of discomfort throughout the game.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. LA Clippers

Donovan Mitchell has consistently raised his level when facing the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the course of 17 career matchups against them, he has averaged an impressive 25.8 points and 5.4 assists per game, both of which surpass his overall career averages of 24.8 points and 4.7 assists.

In his most recent contest against Los Angeles, which took place more than a year ago, Mitchell delivered a standout performance by securing his only double-double against them. He finished the game with 28 points and 12 assists, leading his side to a 118-108 victory.

However, Mitchell’s highest-scoring effort against the Clippers occurred during his stint with the Utah Jazz. On Feb. 19, 2022, he put on a scoring clinic, dropping 35 points. Despite his outburst, the Jazz ultimately lost 112-116.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers-LA Clippers contest is scheduled to tip-off at 10:30 PM EST at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, and will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass or Fubo TV.

