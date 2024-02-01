Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight? Latest on Cleveland Cavaliers' 4x NBA All-Star's status vs Memphis Grizzlies (February 1)

Donovan Mitchell is the Cleveland Cavaliers' best player and leading scorer of the 2023-24 season. His team is 29-16 and about to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the tail end of a back-to-back on February 1 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Cavs are fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. They have won their last three games and hope to extend the winning streak further.

In the recent injury of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ty Jerome is out indefinitely with an ankle injury while Tristan Thompson should return from his suspension by March 16. This means the rest of the team, including Donovan Mitchell, is set to play against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

Despite being reported with a groin injury on January 28, Mitchell persevered and played through the ailment against the LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons.

This season, Donovan Mitchell has been absent for a total of nine games due to various injuries, including hamstring and groin issues, as well as an illness. That said, he stood out in the team's most recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons, contributing 45 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

The last time Mitchell missed a game was on December 27 and he has played 13 consecutive games since.

Donovan Mitchell this 2023-24 season

In his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell has been averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.9 steals per game. He also hits 46% from the field and 34.8% beyond the three-point line.

Aside from the 45-point performance against the Pistons, he also reached the mark during their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on November 11. Mitchell also had 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in that game.

How to watch Cavs vs. Grizzlies?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is part of the four-game slate of the NBA for the first day of February. The tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown live on television through the Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports Ohio network.

Radio broadcast is also available through SiriusXM, ESPN 92.9 FM / 630 AM and WTAM/WMMS/La Mega.

For those who prefer to watch via online livestream, NBA League Pass and FuboTV subscriptions are the popular options

