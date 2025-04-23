Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on Cavaliers superstar's status (Apr. 23)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is available to play in his team’s upcoming game against the Miami Heat. Mitchell has been instrumental for the Cavaliers, leading them to the second-best record (64-18) in the league.

Mitchell recorded 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. The 28-year-old was key in his team’s win in Game 1 on Sunday. The Cavaliers defeated Miami 121-100. Mitchell recorded 30 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win.

Darius Garland was also key, recording 27 points, five assists and three rebounds. Ty Jerome scored 28 points off the bench. The Heat hung on through the first three quarters of play. However, they were unable to overcome Cleveland’s fourth-quarter flurry, which ended with them having a 21-point lead.

But, the Heat have a reputation for thriving as the underdogs, so they could end up surprising in Game 2. It’ll be interesting to see what adjustments Erik Spoelstra makes as his team looks to tie the series up.

Donovan Mitchell’s stats vs. Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell has been key against the Miami Heat throughout his career. In his 18 regular-season games against them, he averages 23.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds. In his three appearances against Miami this season, he averages 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers will look towards Donovan Mitchell to lead them in the playoffs. He has plenty of experience, having played 55 playoff games with the Utah Jazz and the Cavs. The 28-year-old averages 28.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs.

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers? NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the second game of the Eastern Conference first round against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The game will tip off from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live broadcast on NBA TV, FDSOH and FDSSUN. Alternatively, the game can be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

The Cavaliers will once again look towards Donovan Mitchell to be the point of difference as they hope to extend their lead to 2-0 on Wednesday.

