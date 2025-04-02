Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the New York Knicks? A look at Cavaliers star guard's availability (Apr. 2)

Donovan Mitchell is expected to lace up for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they play the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Both teams meet at the Rocket Arena as the top-seeded Cavs look to seal the series after getting the better of their East rivals in their last two encounters.

Mitchell was not listed in the team's injury report ahead of the matchup, making him a certain starter barring any last-minute setbacks. The guard comes into the game on the back of a 24-point outing against the LA Clippers. Mitchell shot 9-19 from the field, but was a poor 2-9 from the 3-point line. He recorded 12 rebounds and seven assists as Cleveland won 127-122.

Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson hopes Donovan Mitchell will be in the top five MVP candidates this season

Earlier this season, Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson weighed in on Donovan Mitchell's MVP status. The former believed that his star guard should be one of the top five candidates as the regular season inches to a close. Per The Athletic:

“I hope we will (have Donovan in the top five of MVP voting). If you look at Shai, Shai’s having a great year, Donovan is right there. Just for argument’s sake, best player on best team.”

Mitchell has been a force for Cleveland this season, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.6% from the deep in 68 games. While he is in contention, the current favorites are reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the in-form Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Donovan Mitchell has made a case for himself with the Cavs set to finish as the No. 1 seed in the East. Their 60-15 record is the second-best in the league. Much now depends on the voting panel to see where the prolific guard finishes.

