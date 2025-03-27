Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Cavaliers superstar guard's status (Mar. 27)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to receive a major boost ahead of their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs as Donovan Mitchell has been removed from the injury report. His absence from the list confirms he’s been cleared to return to action.

Mitchell was absent for the Cavaliers' Mar. 25 clash against the Portland Trail Blazers as he was managing a groin injury. Despite the absence of their star combo guard, the Cavs faced no trouble in securing a win. The All-Star duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley stepped up, combining for 48 points in the team’s 122-111 victory.

The 6-foot-3 player has been fairly healthy during the 2024-25 season. Apart from his latest absence, Mitchell has only missed six other games, resulting in the Cavaliers' impeccable 58-14 record. In the 65 games that he has suited up, Spida has averaged a staggering 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

While Mitchell is not a feature on the team’s latest injury report, the Cavaliers have listed Ty Jerome as “questionable” and ruled out Jaylon Tyson (left knee bone bruise) and Evan Mobley (rest) from the clash.

Donovan Mitchell took responsibility for the Cavaliers' recent losing skid

In the midst of an exceptional 2024-25 campaign, the Cleveland Cavaliers have hit a rough patch between Mar. 15 and Mar. 21. The team lost four straight games — their largest losing streak of the season.

Despite remaining atop the Eastern Conference standings, the slump allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim the league’s best overall record.

After the 112-123 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Donovan Mitchell showcased his leadership by taking the blame for this forgettable stretch.

“Put this one on me. When your leader ain’t doing s**t, this is what happens. Yeah, we have to guard better and rebound, s**t like that. But if I’m not being who I need to be, then we’re not going to get where we want. Until that happens – and it will – yeah. If you need anybody to point to, it’s right here,” Mitchell told reporters after the Cavs’ 112-123 loss vs. the Suns.

Over the course of these four games, Mitchell’s scoring efficiency dipped significantly. While he continued to serve as the primary playmaker, he averaged just 18.5 points on 29.5% from the field.

It’s been nearly a month since Donovan Mitchell last recorded a 30-point performance. With the postseason fast approaching, a high-scoring performance against the short-handed Spurs could help him regain momentum.

