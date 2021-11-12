Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

Draymond Green's Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA at the moment. The Warriors are 10-1, thanks in large part to the defense of Green, who is currently third in player defensive rating this season at 97.5.

As a team, the Warriors are the number one defensive team in the NBA at the moment. No one predicted before the season that Golden State Warriors would be this good. They may have had an easier schedule to start the season, but they are also doing so without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Draymond Green, the best 1v2/1v3 defender in history. Draymond Green, the best 1v2/1v3 defender in history. https://t.co/QLlTt0mYA7

For the season, Draymond Green is averaging just 7.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. The numbers might not stand out, but Green has been the heart of the Warriors' defense this season. People might have forgotten how good a defender he is.

With the Warriors playing against the Bulls tonight, fans may want to know if Green would feature in the game.

What is Draymond Green's status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have listed Draymond Green as questionable for their game against the Chicago Bulls. Green suffered a contusion to his right thigh after a collision with Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not worried, and is thankful that it was not a knee injury.

"He got a quad contusion. It was pretty nasty. He’s got some ice on it now, and just for now, call him questionable for Friday. When (Green) came off the floor, he said it was a bad muscle bruise. He just got kneed in the thigh. But it was close to the knee. I have no reason to believe that it has anything to do with a joint," Kerr said.

For what it's worth, Draymond Green was in a good mood when he appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday. Green said that he's feeling sore, but everything is great. He added that having the best record in the NBA helps.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here is the play where Draymond Green appears to hurt his right knee. Grimaced while shooting free throws, limped back downcourt, needed Warriors to call timeout. Went straight to locker room, hasn't reappeared. Here is the play where Draymond Green appears to hurt his right knee. Grimaced while shooting free throws, limped back downcourt, needed Warriors to call timeout. Went straight to locker room, hasn't reappeared. https://t.co/z6djM45Rsi

How does Draymond Green's absence impact the Golden State Warriors?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Draymond Green doesn't play against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the Golden State Warriors might be in deep trouble. Green is the heart of the Warriors' defense, and they cannot afford to lose him. When he went down against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors' lead was cut down from 19 to just five points. Luckily, Golden State held on for the win.

Edited by Bhargav