Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Draymond Green has not played a full game for the Golden State Warriors since the January 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Green appeared for seven seconds in the January 9 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it was in honor of Klay Thompson's return after 941 days on the sideline.

Green was initially diagnosed with a sore left calf, but a further evaluation by the Warriors' training staff discovered something else. The soreness in his left calf was caused by a slipped disc in his lower back. The former Defensive Player of the Year is currently undergoing physical therapy to recover from the injury.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green’s official injury designation has been changed from ‘calf tightness’ to ‘Left L5-S1; Disc — injury recovery’. Draymond Green’s official injury designation has been changed from ‘calf tightness’ to ‘Left L5-S1; Disc — injury recovery’.

Since Green's injury, the Warriors are 3-5, including the win against the Cavaliers. They have missed Green's presence in offense and also on the defensive side of things. The three-time All-Star is the Warriors' primary playmaker and the heart of their defense.

Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Even though he's not a scoring threat, Green provides a lot of energy and leadership to Golden State. So fans could be eager to know about his status for the Indiana Pacers game tonight.

What is Draymond Green's status for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers?

The Golden State Warriors have listed Draymond Green for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Warriors released an official report last Sunday that Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, possibly at the end of the month.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters some good news on Wednesday night. He said that the Warriors' medical staff is not anticipating any type of surgery for Green's back injury. The three-time NBA champion is rehabbing every day, and is reportedly excited to get back on the court.

"I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine." Kerr with some positive news regarding Draymond's injury:"I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine." Kerr with some positive news regarding Draymond's injury:"I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine." 🙌

In addition to Draymond Green, the Warriors will also be without Otto Porter Jr. and James Wiseman against the Pacers. Porter Jr. is absent due to a left foot injury, while Wiseman continues to recover from a second knee surgery back in December.

When will Draymond Green return?

Based on Steve Kerr's comments and the Warriors' press release, Green is expected to return sometime next month. He is set to be re-evaluated at the end of January. However, if the Warriors can somehow manage to start winning without Green, expect the team to prolong his absence to ensure a full recovery.

How does Draymond Green's absence impact the Golden State Warriors?

The absence of Draymond Green has been felt by the Warriors. They have only won three games since his injury. The Warriors will have to survive without Green, and for that, they'll need some of their role players to step up. Stephen Curry also has to be more of a playmaker while the rest of the team picks up their defensive intensity.

With Otto Porter Jr. also out, Andrew Wiggins could fill Draymond Green's role because of his athleticism. Jonathan Kuminga could also get more minutes, as he has the potential to be a great defensive player. Green will be on the bench to coach him, as well as veteran player Andre Iguodala.

