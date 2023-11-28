Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on 4x champion's availability (Nov. 28)

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings face off in a monster In-Season Tournament clash on Tuesday, November 28. Both teams have a chance of winning their group and progressing onto the knockout stages. Whoever wins their matchup will likely progress, thus creating a win-or-go-home atmosphere.

At the time of writing, Draymond Green is expected to participate for the Warriors. Green is returning from a five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Despite his bad reputation around the NBA, Green is arguably the greatest defender of his generation. He's a vocal leader and has exceptional processing speed on both sides of the court. He sees coverages before they unfold and ensures his team is set up to counter whatever is being thrown at them.

Green has had a stop-start season thus far. He missed the entirety of Golden State's preseason and was absent in the opening two games due to an ankle sprain. His suspension then saw him return to the sidelines, which coincided with another stretch of inconsistent basketball from Golden State.

However, the Warriors will be pleased to have their veteran leader back on the court for such a big game. It's only late November, and there is already a contest that could have ramifications, providing fans with another reason to get behind their team. Green will thrive in that sort of environment.

The Golden State Warriors need to improve in transition

For all of the talent on the Golden State Warriors, there is one area of the game they're struggling with - scoring in transition. Currently, the Warriors are the worst team in the NBA regarding points per game in transition.

Being a threat to score on the break forces defenses to sprint back and get into make-shift coverages; it generates bad decisions and unnecessary rotations. Steve Kerr needs to find ways of improving his team's transition offense especially when playing young teams like the Sacramento Kings that love to push the pace.

Draymond Green's return from suspension could help initiate some fast-break plays. The veteran forward is great at seeing the floor. He can gather a rebound and throw quick pitch-ahead passes to get some of the Warriors' younger talent attacking downhill and pressuring the rim.

Golden State can't rely on 35-year-old Steph Curry and 38-year-old Chris Paul to be transition scorers. Instead, they need to look toward Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody.

If the Warriors can improve their transition offense, it could have a positive effect on their offense as a whole, and help provide some additional consistency on that side of the court.