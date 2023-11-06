Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 6)

Draymond Green returns home later this night (November 6) as the Golden State Warriors play against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena. For those who don't know, Green is a Michigan native who also played college basketball for the Spartans.

Fans are wondering whether the former DPOY will be in action tonight, considering he has begun this season late. Green sustained an ankle injury before preseason. He made his season debut three games into the year. He has played in every game thus far since. However, Monday's contest against Detroit will be his first back-to-back game of the year.

The Warriors have been cautious with their superstars at times. But Green is going to play tonight. He has looked fine in their last three games on both ends, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 steals, shooting an impressive 48/55/92 split.

Keeping him out of Monday's contest could disrupt his rhythm for the Warriors, so it's the right call to play the veteran forward. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave Warriors fans the good news about Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson' status' after Sunday's 115-104 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying the team has no plans of resting either of them.

Draymond Green got kicked in the groin during Warriors' loss to Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors suffered only their second loss of the season when the Cleveland Cavaliers scripted a 115-104 win against Draymond Green and Co. The Cavs subsequently ended a 16-game losing streak against the Dubs.

Steph Curry's 28-point night and Donovan Mitchell's 31-point game were among the major headlines. But another controversial incident overshadowed that. Cavaliers' center Jarrett Allen kicked Green in the groin area early in the game, which was one of the biggest talking points.

The play occurred early in the game as Green and Allen fought for a rebound. Interestingly, Allen wasn't called for a common foul on that play, let alone a flagrant. Green layed down, grimacing on the floor as the Warriors continued their possession, with the players not noticing the incident either.

However, they rushed to help him up later on. Green continued playing through the night and posted 18 points, eight assists and three steals, shooting five-of-11, including two-of-three from deep. Draymond, obviously, wasn't a fan of how things went down after the first-quarter incident.

He took to Instagram, alleging the NBA's bias towards him. Green has been suspended and issued a flagrant foul call for similar incidents in the past, which prompted this reaction from him:

"The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering it... cool"