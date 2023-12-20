Is Draymond Green suspended? Warriors superstar's probable return date & more explored

Draymond Green is under indefinite suspension after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in a game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12. The NBA handed down the punishment a day after the said incident. Green will only be reinstated after he meets certain “league and team conditions.”

When asked to comment about Green’s violent act, Nurkic responded that the former Defensive Player of the Year winner might need help. Kevin Durant, who formerly played with Green, backed up Nurkic’s statement.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barely a month before Draymond Green smacked Jusuf Nurkic, he was also given a five-game suspension. He was shelved for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a rear naked choke. In last season’s playoffs, he was also suspended for one game for stomping on Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

For most of his career, Green has been both brilliant and reckless on the basketball court. Even by his standards, the past 12 months have just been violent. The NBA and the Golden State Warriors finally had to take drastic action, which ended with an indefinite suspension.

Expand Tweet

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly mentioned the four-time champ’s importance to the team. But, he added that Green needs help. Kerr mentioned that the number of games where he will be out does not matter. What is important for the team is for “Dray” to understand where he’s at and deal with it.

Draymond Green is expected to miss at least three weeks

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Draymond Green has already asked for professional help. He already started counseling which is a big step in trying to return to basketball. The process will at least keep him out for three weeks and 12 games.

Joe Dumars, an NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, explained on ESPN’s First Take the “indefinite” part of the suspension.

"Indefinite means get yourself right. We want to see you at your best, and the best way for you to do that is to get yourself mentally and emotionally back to where you need to be.”

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors only gave Draymond Green only a sabbatical after punching former teammate Jordan Poole. The NBA suspended him for five games for choking Rudy Gobert. In both cases, the temperamental star never changed.

Suspending him indefinitely to give him all the help he needs might be the answer everyone has been looking for. There’s no telling how long it will take. The NBA and the Warriors have no choice but to play the long game if that’s the route Green is headed.