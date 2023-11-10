Is Dwight Howard a Hall of Fame candidate? Closer look at 3x DPOY's NBA career compared to accomplished bigs

Dwight Howard's legacy as one of the premier defenders in NBA history is indisputable. However, his career has been marred by off-court controversies, leading to him being regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the league's history.

Howard's defensive acumen is beyond dispute. His three-time Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009 to 2011 firmly established him among the pantheon of historical defensive greats.

Selected as the first pick in the 2004 draft, Howard's 18-year career saw him average 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He stands 13th on the all-time block leaders list with 2,228.

With the Orlando Magic, Howard was a force to be reckoned with, averaging 18.4 ppg, 13.0 rpg and 2.2 bpg. He led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, although they ultimately fell short against the LA Lakers.

In the ensuing years, Howard donned the jerseys of six different teams in the span of a decade.

However, it was his significant contribution to the 2020 championship-winning LA Lakers that demonstrated his ability to adapt and contribute in a supporting role, providing crucial rim protection and rebounding alongside Anthony Davis.

Is Dwight Howard Hall of Fame material?

With eight All-NBA team selections and four top-five MVP finishes to his name, Dwight Howard's impact on the game is indisputable.

But despite his impressive resume, Dwight Howard found himself excluded from the NBA's Top 75 list in 2021. His omission raised questions when players with less remarkable careers such as Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard made the cut.

Out of the 16 players eligible for the Hall of Fame who have won the Defensive Player of the Year award, 10 have been inducted: Sidney Moncrief, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, Gary Payton, Alonzo Mourning, Ben Wallace and Kevin Garnett.

Being the NBA's top shot-blocker from 2008 to 2010 also places him in esteemed company, as Hall of Famers like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace all led the league in blocks at one point in their careers.

These are encouraging signs for Howard's Hall of Fame case.

It is worth noting that a player must be fully retired for three calendar years before becoming eligible for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Howard has not officially concluded his playing career. At the beginning of the season, he attempted an NBA return with the Golden State Warriors but did not make the roster.

However, when he becomes eligible, failing to induct Howard into the Hall of Fame would be nothing short of perplexing.