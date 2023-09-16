Is Dwight Howard retired from NBA? Looking at former Lakers' remarkable career

Dwight Howard is widely regarded as one of the best centers to ever play in the NBA. His most recent appearance in the league was in the 2021-2022 season for Los Angeles Lakers.

A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicates Howard will be meeting with the Golden State Warriors to explore a potential signing.

In the 2022-2023 season, Howard played for the Taiyuan Leopards in Taiwan. He averaged 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds per game for the Asian side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite being mocked and ridiculed on social media for playing in Taiwan, Howard had an impressive showing, which may be one of the reasons why the Warriors are looking to have a chat with him.

Possibility of Dwight Howard joining the Golden State Warriors

While playing in Asia has its perks, it's still viewed as a level underneath the NBA. Many fans have hence been wondering, Is Dwight Howard retired from the NBA?

No, he is in fact currently a free agent and can sign with any team in the upcoming season, if they will have him. Howard played in the NBA for 18 years and was touted as one of the best big men to grace the floor.

Throughout his NBA career, he played for seven teams starting off with the Orlando Magic where he was drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2004. He also went on to play for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and the LA Lakers.

He was named an All-star eight times and led the league in rebounding five times. In addition, he is an NBA champion with the 2020 LeBron James-led Lakers.

Expand Tweet

Dwight Howard's move to the Warriors is not as far-fetched as it may seem. First, he would come at a cheap price, likely getting paid the veteran minimum. Golden State cannot afford to pay much after resigning Draymond Green over the summer.

The Warriors are in dire need of big men who can rebound and protect the paint. The only player who currently fits that bill is Kevon Looney, who has been consistently overworked in the last several seasons due to the lack of competent backup centers.

While Golden State recently signed Dario Saric, he is more of a stretch big and doesn't offer a menacing presence in the paint. Howard would fill that need. The lack of size at the center position was evident in the playoffs against the Lakers, as Anthony Davis decimated them in the post.

Howard coming to the Warriors would result in Golden State having plenty of big names in their squad after they recently acquired one-time rival Chris Paul earlier in the offseason.