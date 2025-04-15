Is Dyson Daniels playing against the Orlando Magic tonight? Latest on Hawks star's status for NBA Play-In Tournament (Apr. 15)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels is available to play in his team’s upcoming game against the Orlando Magic. The Hawks will face Orlando in the play-in tournament on Tuesday. If they win, they can advance to the playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Daniels has been key for the team this season, making 76 appearances.

Ad

He averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. The 22-year-old has come to life and averaged career highs in almost every statistical category. His solid performances were key in helping the Hawks capture the eighth seed in the East.

Daniels is available for Atlanta’s first play-in game, but the team still has to make many adjustments. Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Clint Capela (ligament sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (medial femoral fracture) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) are all out for Tuesday’s game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, the Magic don’t have it any better and have their own list of injuries to deal with. Mac McClung, Trevelin Queen, Jalen Suggs (knee), Ethan Thompson, and Moritz Wagner (ACL) will miss their play-in game against Orlando.

Dyson Daniels’ stats vs. the Orlando Magic

Dyson Daniels has made five appearances against the Orlando Magic in his young career. He has been solid against them, recording 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. This season, the Hawks met the Magic four times, with both teams winning two games each.

Ad

Daniels participated in three of these games and averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals against Orlando. There isn’t a lot separating these two teams, so key players like Dyson will need to be at their best to lead Atlanta to the win on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic? NBA Play-In Tournament 2025

Ad

The Hawks-Magic play-in tournament game will take place at the Kia Center on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on TNT, TruTV and Max. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trae Young and Dyson Daniels will need to produce something special on Tuesday if they wish to lock their place as the seventh seed in the East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.