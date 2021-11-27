Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA season

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers has not played a game since November 15th after suffering an elbow injury. The next day, the Cavaliers announced that Mobley was diagnosed with a sprained right elbow, and will be out for two to four weeks.

Before his injury, Mobley was one of the favorites to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He's averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks in 15 games this season. The 20-year-old was one of the primary reasons for the Cavaliers' strong start to the season.

Without Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers have a 0-4 record. They have not won since he went down with an elbow injury. Cleveland lost to the Brooklyn Nets twice, and the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns once. All three are great teams, but Mobley could have helped the Cavaliers win at least a few of these games.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 with Mobley in the lineup. He brings a lot to the team, including impressive maturity for his age. He's a solid defender already, and rarely finds himself in foul trouble. Mobley could be the team's defensive anchor for years to come as his offense continues to develop.

Considering the same, fans may be interested to know Evan Mobley's status for the Orlando Magic game tonight.

What is Evan Mobley's status for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic?

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed Evan Mobley as probable for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to break the news of Mobley's early recovery from a right elbow sprain. Charania noted that barring any setbacks, the Cavaliers big man should make his return on Saturday at home at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It's a surprising development for Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was supposed to be out for two to four weeks, yet he's ready to play after just 12 days. It will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers are going to start him or bring him off the bench. He could also be on minutes restriction.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Just in on the return of Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley: Just in on the return of Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley: https://t.co/DMwotVSAjy

In addition to Mobley, the Cavaliers have five other players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Magic. Collin Sexton is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Tacko Fall and RJ Nembhard Jr. are also out, as they are signed to two-way deals and on assignment to the NBA G League. Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade are both listed as questionable. Stevens has a right ankle sprain, while Wade is nursing a strained left calf.

Edited by Bhargav