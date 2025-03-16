Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Cavaliers All-Star’s status (March 16)

The Cleveland Cavaliers designated a questionable status for Evan Mobley ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Mobley is iffy because of a right foot contusion, which he likely suffered in Cleveland’s 133-124 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Without Donovan Mitchell, the All-Star forward led the Cavs with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Mobley could miss his second game this month if the Cavaliers keep him out against the Magic. Cleveland sidelined him on March 4 versus the Chicago Bulls to give him rest.

The Cavs own an NBA-best 56-10 record after beating the Grizzlies. Mobley and Co. are eight games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Considering the margin, Cleveland might hold Mobley out and have him healthy for the playoffs.

If Evan Mobley can’t suit up versus Orlando, his next opportunity to play will be on Tuesday against the LA Clippers.

Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers are trying to hold off the OKC Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs

Although the Cavaliers hold a big lead over the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the East, they have work to do. They are looking to earn the top seed throughout the playoffs, a spot contested by the OKC Thunder. Before Sunday’s schedule, Evan Mobley’s team is only slightly ahead of Oklahoma (55-12).

After holding pole position for nearly the entire season, the Cavaliers likely would want to own the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. Should Cleveland and OKC meet in the 2025 NBA Finals, Mobley and Co. will own the home-court advantage against the Thunder.

The Cavaliers will close the regular season with multiple tough road games

How the Cavaliers will finish the regular season will be crucial in holding off the OKC Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Cleveland plays nine of their last 16 games on the road to close the season.

The crucial stretch starts on Tuesday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Two nights later, they head to Sacramento for a showdown with the Kings. On Friday, Evan Mobley and his teammates visit The Valley for a duel with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs close out the road swing with games in Utah and Portland.

If Mobley misses games and Donovan Mitchell remains out, the Cavs could finish the road trip with a losing record.

