Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against Pacers? Latest injury update on Cavaliers’ DPOY ahead of must-win Game 3 (May 9)

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers face a must-win Game 3 on Friday, trailing 2-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers after a stunning home collapse in Game 2 cost them their home-court edge.

Mobley, who sat out that loss with a sprained left ankle, is still listed as questionable for Game 3 per the 4:40 a.m. ET NBA injury report.

So far in the playoffs, Mobley is averaging 17.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. In the Cavaliers' Game 1 matchup with Indiana, he tallied 20 points, 10 boards and two steals.

During the regular season, Mobley posted 18.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 3.2 apg with 1.6 blocks per game en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Though officially questionable, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported there’s “optimism” that Mobley, alongside fellow starter Darius Garland, limited to two games in the first round against Miami, and midseason addition De’Andre Hunter, who both missed Game 2, could return tonight.

“The Cavs held a walk-through Thursday before leaving for Indianapolis, and coach Kenny Atkinson said all three players ‘touched the ball’ during the workout — which means they were all participants,” Vardon reported Thursday.

“All will still be listed 'questionable' on the team’s injury report ahead of Game 3.”

Donovan Mitchell has carried Cleveland through the first two games, averaging 40.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

In Game 2’s shocking finish, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton drilled a go-ahead 3 with 1.1 seconds left off a missed free throw, capping an 8-0 run over the final 47.9 seconds to lift Indiana past a depleted Cleveland squad, 120-119, and seize a 2-0 series lead.

Despite dropping both games at home, Cleveland enters Game 3 as the betting favorite per Action Network, with hopes of avoiding a 3-0 hole — something no team has ever climbed out of in playoff history.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game will air nationally on ESPN and can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV (subscription required).

