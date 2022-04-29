“Is it even in his personality to pull a James Harden? I don’t know” - Chris Broussard says the Brooklyn Nets have leverage over Kevin Durant after tying him till 2026

One of Kevin Durant's biggest and most prevalent criticisms was his decision to leave the OKC Thunder for their rivals, the Golden State Warriors. After multiple titles in the Bay Area, KD then took his talents to the Big Apple to form the Brooklyn Nets’ super team with Kyrie Irving.

Lost in the narrative of both controversial moves was the fact that Durant never forced his way out of OKC or Golden State. KD never caused drama midseason, trying to get a change of scenery.

According to Chris Broussard of "The Odd Couple," this gives the Nets leverage over Durant and ultimately over Kyrie Irving:

“Durant’s locked up till 2026. Is it even in his personality to pull a James Harden? I don’t know. But if he wants to go that route and kind of ruin the last couple of years of his career, that’s on him, but they got leverage on that. You got him locked up until 2026.”

Durant signed the max extension Brooklyn offered him before the disastrous season started. His contract runs through the 2025-26 campaign when he will become an unrestricted free agent at age 38.

If the “Slim Reaper” stays in character, he will likely play out his contract and refuse the James Harden and Ben Simmons route. Broussard stressed that this would be the biggest leverage the Nets can have on KD’s buddy Irving:

“They definitely don't have to be lollygagging and tiptoeing around Kyrie! He don't wanna go nowhere. Nobody else wants him 'cause of all the foolishness! Shoot, you’ve got leverage, and they need to take it and start running their franchises like championship teams.”

The proverbial ax over Brooklyn’s collective head is Durant’s friendship with Irving, potentially forcing the Nets to likely give in to the point guard’s contract demands. But based on Broussard’s analysis, the Nets might have this unforeseen advantage when Irving’s contract negotiation starts.

Will the Brooklyn Nets give Kyrie Irving the max contract extension to keep Kevin Durant happy?

Kevin Durant, right, and Kyrie Irving have won only one playoff series since they joined the Brooklyn Nets. [Photo: The New York Times]

Kyrie Irving’s options are quite simple. Opt in, and the Nets will willingly offer him a four-year extension for $189 million. If he opts out to test free agency, Brooklyn can offer him the most lucrative contract worth $248 million for five years. If he signs with another team, he gets a max of four years for $182 million.

Team owner Joe Tsai is one of the richest men on the planet. He likely wouldn’t mind continuing Kevin Durant and Irving's partnership with both players getting max contracts if the latter deserves it. How the Nets value Irving versus how the mercurial point guard values himself will be one of the biggest storylines to watch in the coming months.

Irving has played only 103 regular-season games in three seasons with Brooklyn. He hasn’t been consistently great in the playoffs and has a history of taking time off for whatever reason. If Tsai sees this as worth the max offer, he would do so without batting an eyelash.

“Uncle Drew’s” biggest bargaining chip on the table is his friendship with Durant. If the Nets have leverage over KD, as Chris Broussard explained, then Irving might be forced to opt in and take the $189 million.

