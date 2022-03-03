"Is this your first game here in Milwaukee?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a light-hearted jibe at reporter who suggests he made his best pass of the year against Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the funniest stars in the NBA. The 27-year-old was in a great mood after the Milwaukee Bucks' comeback win against the Miami Heat.

He had a funny response to an interviewer, who called Antetokounmpo's first-quarter pass to Wesley Matthews as one of the best passes from the two-time MVP this season.

Giannis has grown to be a great facilitator and has thrown some great dimes for his teammates. But the pass the interviewer was talking about was special as it was a no-look one for Matthews, who missed the basket, courtesy of a block from Caleb Martin. Speaking about the same in the interview, Antetokounmpo said:

"In the first quarter, when Wes got to the basket, that was one of my best pass of the year? Is this your first game here in Milwaukee? You've been here?"

Antetokounmpo's reply had all the reporters laughing. Initially, he was unable to recollect incident, but when he did remember, the Greek Freek didn't seem too happy. Giannis believes to have had a lot better passes than the one mentioned this season.

He continued his presser by saying:

"No, I appreciate you know, I appreciate you. Ya, it was a great play, but Wes got blocked, he wasn't able to finish the play but it doesn't matter you know, he's going to be in that position a lot of times, so he's going to make more than he's gonna miss. I'm just going to keep trusting that he's going to make the right play, he's going to make the shot or he's gonna make the right play and make the pass."

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to a dramatic win over the Miami Heat at home

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat was one of the most anticipated games in the Eastern Conference. Miami was in top form and came into this game on the back of four consecutive wins. However, they were up against a strong Bucks team at home and would be a competitive one for them from the word go.

Milwaukee started on top, scoring 36 first-quarter points. But the Heat were not too far behind as they had a stunning second quarter, which helped them get into halftime with a 66-64 lead. Tyler Herro was the star of the game for the Heat. He made the difference coming off the bench and racked up some tough buckets to keep the Heat in the game.

Miami continued their brilliance in the third and also took their lead into the penultimate quarter. With just 5 minutes left to play, the Bucks were 14 points down. However, they fought back in style and showed their resilience. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team in making the comeback. He scored 14 fourth-quarter points and made crucial free throws to help them stay in the game.

Giannis also won the crucial tip-off with nine seconds left to play. This helped Jrue Holiday get the ball as he drove towards the basket and made a high off the glass layup to give the Bucks a thrilling 120-119 win at the Fiserv Forum Arena.

