Is Gabe Vincent playing against the Nuggets? Latest injury update on Miami star ahead of matchup (9th June 2023)

Gabe Vincent is listed as active with no injury designation for Game of the NBA Finals on Friday. The Miami Heat guard should be in the starting lineup as the Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets. Denver leads the series 2-1.

The Nuggets dominated the second half of Game 3 and looked overwhelming with their efficient offense. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic both posted 30-point triple-doubles.

Vincent had a tough Game 3. He only managed seven points on a measly 2-of-10 shooting after being one of Miami’s bright spots in Games 1 and 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



-Gabe Vincent following Game 2 🗣



(via

"I speak for my whole team when I say we don't give a damn. We just want to get four wins."-Gabe Vincent following Game 2 🗣(via @NBATV "I speak for my whole team when I say we don't give a damn. We just want to get four wins."-Gabe Vincent following Game 2 🗣(via @NBATV)https://t.co/QwYeJz2e3u

The undrafted guard scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Game 1. He upped his performance in the Heat's Game 2 win with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

In Game 3, Vincent really struggled to get his shooting going. He often took contested shots and difficult attempts at the rim. Vincent needs to go back to his more efficient style in Game 4 if Miami wants to even the series.

Gabe Vincent, among other role players, will have to step up for the Heat. Miami was too reliant on Bam Adebayo in Game 3 and their offense struggled without moving the ball.

Miami’s best performance came in Game 2 when they won with a full-team performance. Five different players scored in double figures in the 111-108 win in Denver.

Gabe Vincent could be key to Game 4

Gabe Vincent will need to knock down open shots from deep for the Heat in Game 4. His perimeter shooting is a good barometer for how the Heat will play.

Miami was competitive in the Game 1 defeat and won Game 2. Vincent shot 50 percent on 10 3-pointers in Game 1. He then hit 66.7 percent of his six looks from deep in the Game 2 win. In Game 3, Miami got destroyed and Vincent only hit 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

Look for Gabe Vincent to try and get it going early and if his shot is on then Miami may have a better chance to even the series.

Game 4 tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN from Miami. The Heat will attempt to even the series before the teams go back to Denver for Game 5. The Nuggets are -3.5 point favorites.

Poll : 0 votes