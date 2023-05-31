Is Giannis Antetokounmpo in Fortnite? Finding out more about the Bucks' star

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the most recent player to join the popular video game Fortnite. He was first released on Fortnite Chapter 4 - Season 1.

Antetokounmpo is an Icon Series outfit in Fortnite: Battle Royale. He is part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo set and is available for 2000 V-Bucks in the item shop or with the Giannis Antetokounmpo bundle for 2200 V-Bucks.

So far, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has appeared in 24 different item shops on 20 separate days. The release date of Giannis was December 25th, 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the teaser released by Epic Games (via Giannis Antetokounmpo on Twitter):

The two-time MVP has the most fitting in-game description:

"A true warrior on and off the court."

The 7-foot 240-pound forward makes a great video game character. He also has a solid suit that he wore during the shoot of his official release with Fortnite. The "Greek Freak" recently posted a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram.

Here's the post:

Antetokounmpo felt like the Marvel superhero "Black Panther" in that suit as he can be heard mimicking the famous chant from the movie, saying:

"You fight for what's right. That's what my great grandfather used to say. Once you're royal, you can never be poor. Wakanda Forever!"

Giannis joins LeBron James as the only NBA player to collaborate with Fortnite. James collaborated with them in 2021. The release date of his skin was July 15th, 2021 for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 1.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LEBRON x FORTNITE LEBRON x FORTNITE 👑 LEBRON x FORTNITE https://t.co/MKZLbNd8jH

Giannis Antetokounmpo has kept himself busy this offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a shocking exit in the first round of the playoffs. They got eliminated by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round in five games. Giannis and co. finished the regular season as the league's leading record holder with a 58-24 record.

However, they failed to capitalize on their stellar run in the postseason. The Bucks were the favorites to win it all entering the playoffs, so it was indeed a disappointing result.

Giannis seemed frustrated after the loss, as expected, but he seems to have processed the heartbreak steadily. The seven-time All-Star has been active online on social media after entering the offseason early.

He has endorsed products, posted motivational clips about redemption, shared updates about his offseason and shared images with his family.

The Bucks superstar seems to be making the most of his free time, probably helping him take his mind off a disappointing season.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes