Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Nov. 16)  

Giannis Antetokounmpo is available to play after being listed as questionable against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been on the team's injury report every game this season. However, Giannis has missed only one game. The two-time MVP is expected to play again despite dealing with a right patella tendinopathy issue.

The Bucks have taken precautions for this ailment all season. It hasn't bothered Giannis as much, and his production this season proves it. He's averaged 33.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 61.6%. Giannis is also coming off a season-high 59-point outing in the Bucks' 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The Bucks secured their first consecutive win of the year and improved to 4-8 on the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 36 games against the Hornets, averaging 21.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, shooting 55.5%. His highest-scoring outing against the Hornets came on Jan. 8, 2022, when he scored 43 points on 55.0% shooting. He also had 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Trending

The Bucks were highly successful against the Hornets last season. They won every game by a wide margin. Giannis only played 27.3 minutes per contest in the four-game series, with 19.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.5 apg.

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during Bucks vs. Hornets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday. FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast will cover the game in local regions. Fans outside the U.S. can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are favorites going into this game after recording consecutive wins in their past two outings. The Hornets, meanwhile, have lost two in a row. The oddsmakers have the Bucks favored to win with a -3.5-point spread and -165 money line.

Giannis will have to lead the Bucks' charge again with co-stars Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton on the sidelines. Lillard is out because of a concussion protocol, while Middleton is recovering from bilateral ankle surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback