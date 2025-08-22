Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today against Italy? Latest on Greek star's status for EuroBasket preparation game (Aug. 22)

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Published Aug 22, 2025 09:12 GMT
Greece has not confirmed if Giannis Antetokounmpo will play on Friday against Italy. The NBA superstar debuted for the Greeks on Wednesday, helping his team to a 104-86 win against Latvia. He played only 15 minutes but contributed 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Although Antetokounmpo’s status is uncertain, coach Vassilis Spanoulis expects him to play to ramp up his preparation. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forwad could not get on the court in Greece’s four previous games due to insurance issues. With the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket less than a week away, Antetokounmpo will likely see action against the Italians.

Greece will open the group phase stage of the 2025 EuroBasket on Aug. 28 in the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Cyprus against Italy. Facing the Italians ahead of the showdown would be ideal for the Greeks with Antetokounmpo available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes Greece a different team

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s importance to Greece in the 2025 EuroBasket is undeniable. He has easily been his country’s best basketball player for nearly a decade.

Against the Latvians on Wednesday, he underlined how he makes Greece a different team with him. Before the Greek Freak played, his compatriots averaged 66.7 points in their four exhibition games. With the two-time MVP on the floor, the Greeks erupted for 61 in one half against the Latvians.

Antetokounmpo’s presence alone changes the dynamics of opposing defenses. The ultra-athletic forward demands attention wherever he is on the court. With so much focus on Antetokounmpo, the other stars on the team, like Tyler Dorsey and Kostas Sloukas, get more wiggle room to operate.

The Italians, led by Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio, are 4-1 in the preparation stage, making them dangerous opponents. Greece can test its mettle against Italy, particularly if Giannis Antetokounmpo suits up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to a hard-fought win against Italy in last FIBA EuroBasket

The last time Giannis Antetokounmpo played for Greece against the Italians in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket, he led the Greeks to an 85-81 win. Playing in front of a roaring Milan crowd backing the home team, Antetokounmpo led the Greeks to a poised and gritty performance.

The Greeks, who looked ready to run away with a comfortable win, led by 14 points in the third quarter. Unsurprisingly, Simone Fontecchio refused to let the Azzurri go down easily. Antetokounmpo and Tyler Dorsey combined to hold off the Italians.

Antetokounmpo delivered a game-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

