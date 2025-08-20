Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today against Latvia? Greek superstar’s availability for EuroBasket preparation game (Aug. 20)

The Greek national team got some pleasant news ahead of their EuroBasket preparation game against Latvia, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had missed the last four games, has been cleared to play at OAKA Basketball Arena in Athens on Wednesday.Sports24’s Harris Stavrou confirmed the news on X, writing:“Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Greece's prep game against Kristaps' Porzingis Latvia.”Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence wasn’t due to any injury or health issue. Instead, it was tied to unpaid insurance. During that stretch, he was still working hard, sticking to a personal training program designed by coach Vassilis Spanoulis and his staff.&quot;Giannis’ appearance is just one payment away — a payment that would ensure insurance coverage in case of an accident or bad moment,&quot; reports stated.The two-time NBA MVP first sat out the Aug. 6 game against Belgium, though Greece still won comfortably, 74-60. Things didn’t go as smoothly in Cyprus during the ECOMMBX tri-nation Cup, though, as Greece fell to Serbia by 10 points and to Israel by 17.Antetokounmpo also missed the Aug. 14 game against Montenegro, but Greece managed a 69-61 win, giving them a 2-2 record in his absence.Giannis Antetokounmpo is also set to take part in the rest of Greece’s warmup games before EuroBasket begins. After Wednesday’s matchup against Latvia, Greece plays Italy on Aug. 22 and France on Aug. 24, both in Athens.Looking ahead to the tournament, Antetokounmpo and co. will compete in Group C, where they face Spain, Italy, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Cyprus. Greece commences its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Aug. 28, in pursuit of a historic third title.Where to watch Latvia vs Greece EuroBasket preparation game?The Latvia-Greece clash will be available for livestreaming by using FIBA’s subscription service Courtside 1891 or DAZN (regional restrictions may apply).The game will tip off at 1 p.m. EST (10 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at OAKA Basketball Arena in Athens, Greece.This will be the first time the two nations will face each other since 2023. Greece enters the game with a 2–2 record from their EuroBasket 2025 warm-up games. Meanwhile, Latvia boasts a 1–2 record, bouncing back with a win in their most recent outing after dropping their first two.