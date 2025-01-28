Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight againt the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Bucks star's availability (Jan. 28)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not listed on the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was listed as probable for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz due to right patella tendinopathy. So, barring any unforeseen mishaps, he should play.

Against the Jazz, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, as the Bucks won away 125-110 at Delta Center.

The Greek Freak has been dealing with a right knee issue, right patella tendinopathy, throughout the 2024-25 season. He has missed six games in the reuglar season for the Bucks and he has been consistently listed as probable on the injury report, but has still made it to the court and performed well.

This season, he averages 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for the Bucks who are No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Milwaukee Bucks (26-18) in the Eastern Conference. Their season started with two wins in 10 games but have since turned around their season and won the 2024 NBA Emirates Cup 97-81 against the OKC Thunder.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) keeps the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Bucks were on a five-game winning run between Jan.14 and Jan. 23 before losing 127-117 against the LA Clippers on Saturday.

After beating the Jazz, the Bucks will hope to kick off antoher winning run when they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers. This will be the two teams' second matchup this season, as the Blazers took a 105-102 win on Jan. 4.

Antetokounmpo's game-high 31 points, alongside 11 rebounds and two assists, wasn't enough to lead them to a home win.

The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST at Moda Center. Fans can catch the game via national TV on TNT and truTV. It will also be locally aired on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and streamed on Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

