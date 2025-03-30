Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Exploring Bucks superstar's availability (March.30)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will aim to stop a three-game losing skid and keep their season from spiraling downward when facing the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable and will most likely suit up barring any last-minute changes.

The Bucks superstar has played in 14 of the 15 games this month, missing only one. He sat out Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and his team lost 127-117.

It has been an up-and-down month for the Bucks (40-33) with wildly inconsistent results and performances. They lost three straight, followed by a two-game win, then a two-game loss, another two-game win and now back to the three-game skid.

They desperately need to start another winning streak because they have let two teams take over the fourth seed they once held. The Bucks hold the last automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and are two games behind the fifth-seed Detroit Pistons and three games behind the fourth-seed Indiana Pacers.

With Damian Lillard missing the clash (diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis), Giannis Antetokounmpo will shoulder added responsibility, and fans will be counting on him to step up once again against the Hawks.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is the team's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 30.2 points and 11.9 rebounds, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs Atlanta Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has faced the Hawks 38 times. He has a 21-17 record while averaging 23.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. His highest-scoring game against the Hawks was 43 points, three years ago in a 124-115 win.

The Greek Freak has led the team in scoring in all three occasions against the Hawks this season. He scored a team-high 31 points in a 119-104 loss on Dec. 4, 2024. He followed that up with 32 points in the Bucks’ 110-102 win on Dec. 14. He didn’t play in the team’s first road game, where the Bucks lost 115-110 on Feb. 7, but he bounced back with a team-high 26 points in a 127-121 win on Mar. 4.

The Bucks will once again need him to deliver a stellar performance on Sunday if they are to take what would be a big win to claw their way back to the fourth seed.

