Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 3 on Atlanta's home floor and now lead the series 2-1 in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young hurt his ankle late in the third quarter of the game and even though he eventually returned, the Hawks weren't the same.

Young entered the game around the 8-minute mark of the final quarter and the home team were outscored 25-9 from that point on.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton took control of the game and seized their opportunity to take a series lead. Jrue Holiday's lockdown defense on Young also played a major role.

The Milwaukee Bucks now have another game at the State Farm Arena in Georgia before they head home for Game 5.

However, Antetokounmpo is suffering from tightness in his left calf. His presence is incredibly crucial for this Milwaukee Bucks team.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo lace up for Game 4 in Atlanta?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially listed as probable for Game 4 at Atlanta. With Trae Young suffering from a bone bruise in his right ankle and the rest of the team not at their best, the Milwaukee Bucks have a golden opportunity to grab another win on the road.

Antetokounmpo is the engine that runs this Milwaukee Bucks team. He is the primary focus in the offense and with Jrue Holiday on the bench, he takes up the ball-handling responsibilities as well.

However, Young and co. have been in this situation before. They were trailing 2-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and then came back to win it all. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer knows they cannot underestimate the Hawks and will hope to have his men ready for Game 4.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, we might as well consider him available as there is little to no chance that the two-time MVP sits out for the critical Game 4. However, the only possible scenario in which coach Budenholzer sits the 26-year-old out is if Trae Young misses the game as well.

