Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

The Milwaukee Bucks held serve at home in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, but now their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo has another game's cushion for recovery. A valiant team effort lifted the Bucks against a Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks, and now all eyes will be on Young and Antetokounmpo's return for Game 6.

Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all dropped 22+ points to lead the team to victory. That marked the first time in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs that four starters dropped 20+ points in a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 6 in Atlanta

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks cheering his team from the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went up to challenge an alley-oop attempt from John Collins to Clint Capela but landed awkwardly on the floor.

He hyperextended his left knee and writhed on the floor grimacing in pain. Members of the Milwaukee Bucks organisation feared Antetokounmpo tore his ACL. However, Bucks fans breathed a huge sigh of relief, as the two-time MVP eventually walked on his own feet and returned to the bench.

The MRI results showed that there was no ACL tear, and the diagnosis stands at left knee hyperextension.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

Miraculously, he endured no structural damage despite the hard fall. The instant replay made it look worse than it actually was, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially listed as doubtful for Game 6. However, since the Milwaukee Bucks have the series lead, they can afford to rest their star forward for another game.

Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed doubtful for Game 6 vs. Hawks on Saturday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2021

Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo laces up or not could be a game-time decision depending on the status of the Hawks' Trae Young. Moreover, the Bucks can also have Antetokounmpo on the bench for most of the game and sub him in later if the scores are close, and if he is feeling better.

TNT mentioned that the injuries to Young and Antetokounmpo can't get any worse and are just a matter of pain tolerance. Renowned NBA analyst Skip Bayless spoke in that regard, saying:

"If, as they're saying on TNT, it's just a matter of pain tolerance for Giannis and Trae Young, then my guess is Giannis will play before Trae does."

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the State Farm Arena for Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

