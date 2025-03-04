Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Bucks superstar's status 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in the Milwaukee Bucks' upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a left calf strain but his status is expected to be upgraded ahead of the game. The 30-year-old hasn’t missed a game for the Bucks since the All-Star break but has been playing less than usual, averaging 29.5 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Antetokounmpo showed out and led the Bucks to victory during their latest fixture against the Dallas Mavericks on March 1, 2025. The "Greek Freak" recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in just 32 minutes. Antetokounmpo has played in 47 of the Bucks’ 59 games this season, averaging 30.9 ppg, 12.1 rpg and 5.9 apg while shooting a stellar 60.6% from the field.

The Bucks have managed to grab the fourth seed in a tightly contested Eastern Conference. Their record of 34-25 puts them 5.5 games behind the third seed (New York Knicks) and eight games behind the second seed (Boston Celtics). Their opponents for tonight, the Hawks, trail behind at ninth with a 28-33 record.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as "probable" and will likely play, coach Doc Rivers will still need to make a few adjustments. Pat Connaughton (left calf sprain), Pete Nance (left ankle sprain) and Bobby Portis (league suspension) are all out for tonight’s game. Furthermore, Kyle Kuzma is also listed as "doubtful" with a right ankle sprain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats against Atlanta Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has faced the Hawks 37 times during his tenure with the Bucks. His best performance against the Hawks came on March 24, 2017, when he recorded 34 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in a 100-97 win.

The Greek international has also been pretty solid against the Hawks in general, averaging 23.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 4.6 apg in 37 games. At the time of writing, Antetokounmpo has a 20-17 record against Atlanta. It’ll be interesting to see whether that changes tonight.

When and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The game is scheduled to take place at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, with tip off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast of the game can tune in to either FanDuel Sports Network (Southeast) or FanDuel Sports Network (Wisconsin).

